Bhopal: High Court seeks details of ‘ineligible’ students enrolled in BDS courses

BHOPAL: Hearing a case filed by the Dental Council of India, objecting to admissions of around 800 students in various dental colleges of the state only on the basis of grade 12 results, the Jabalpur High Court, on Wednesday, instructed the Directorate of Medical Education to submit a report on the issue within 15 days. Additional director of medical education Dr Shashi Gandhi informed that a double bench of the court has sought details of such students.

It is alleged that some of the private medical colleges gave admissions to students who had not appeared in any entrance exam viz. DMAT, PMT or NEET. They were admitted between the years 2013 and 2015.Around 800 students are under the scanner.

Some of them have already completed their third year in the colleges. A committee had been formed including representatives of the APDMC, AFRC, private university regulatory commission and representatives of the private medical colleges and DME for the purpose. The committee will meet on December 26.