Bhopal: High Court express concern over media trial in Hemant Katare case

Bhopal: High Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over the ongoing ‘media trial’ in MLA Hemant Katare blackmailing–extortion case. During hearing, prosecution raised objection to number of press conferences being held by aspiring journalist Prinshu Singh and subsequent social media trial over the case.

Taking serious note, the High Court directed her counsel to refrain her from undertaking such exercises. The counsel assured the court that his client will be cautious from now on. Recently, Primshu had addressed media persons telling about her future moves in the case. During her number of press briefings, Prinshu had been speaking about the case, the trial of which is in progress in the court.

Notably, on the complaint of MLA Katare, the girl was arrested for blackmailing and extortion. While, being in jail, she had accused the MLA of sexually exploiting her. On the basis of her complaint, police had booked Katare under section 376 IPC, 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

However, after her release, Prinshu took a U-turn claiming that she had falsely implicated the Congress leader at behest of a BJP leader and other. She has leveled allegations on BJP leader Arvind Bhadauriya and a middleman Vikramjeet Singh for pressurizing her to frame Congress leader Katare.

During the trial, Prinshu presented her stand before the judge seeking probe into her allegations. Advocate Anil Khare, who appeared for Katare, said that High Court has instructed the authorities to probe the issues which Prinshu has raised. Next hearing will be on August 16.