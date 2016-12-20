Bhopal: Heritage Walk to explore historical monuments of Bhopal on December 25

BHOPAL: As many as 1,000 architecture and engineering students besides citizens will go for a 5-kilometre Heritage Walk – My Culture My Bhopal – to explore the historical monuments of Bhopal on December 25. Over 100 students from Punjab’s leading architecture college also join the walk and they will stay in Bhopal for a week to do a detailed study of 18 monuments of the city.

Being organised by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, Approach Education Society and Big FM the Heritage Walk will begin at 9.30am from Rani Kamlapati Mahal, Chhota Talab and conclude at Taj Mahal, Shahjehanabad. It will be flagged off by minister of state for gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation Vishwas Sarang. Renowned architect SM Hussain and a large number of dignitaries will participate in the Walk.

Heritage Walk will cover about 18 monuments and some of them include Rani Kamlapati Mahal, Taj Mahal, Shaukat Mahal, Gauhar Mahal, Fatehgarh, Taj-ul Masajid, Hammam Kadimi, Kala Darwaza, Mehr-e-shahi, Moti Masjid, Sadar Manzil, Sheesh Mahal, Hira Masjid etc. The bespoken tour takes you through the bygone days of Bhopal. It highlights the thousand years saga from the legendary Parmara King Raja Bhoj to the Afghan chieftains of erstwhile Bhopal State. One explores the avenues that still resonate about the grand Begums of Bhopal who ruled for 107 years.