BHOPAL: The newly-installed Play Station for KG students at HEMA school was inaugurated by the School Principal Sojan Joseph on Friday. The inaugural function was attended by Sisily Varghese, Vice Principal, Pamela Abraham, Headmistress along with the KG Teachers and students.

The principal said that the Play Station will make the small kids feel relaxed. The park is equipped with attractive colorful swings and slides that would refresh the mind of the kids.