Bhopal: Heavy turnout in Bar Association polls; result Today

BHOPAL: More than 3,000 advocates exercised their franchise in the District Bar Association elections, votes for which were cast on Thursday. Of the 3552 registered voters, 3060 cast their votes.

The votes will be counted on Friday and on the same day, the results will be announced.

The voters will elect 30 office-bearers of the Bar Association. Six junior and senior female executive members have already been declared elected unopposed. Now, the President, vice-president, joint secretary, treasurer and librarian, besides 11 senior male executive and seven junior male executive members will be elected.

There is neck and neck fight between Rajesh Vyas and Indrajeet Rajput for the president’s post. Nawab Khan is also in the fray for the president’s post. Similar is the situation vis-a-vis the post of vice-president and secretary.