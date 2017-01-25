Bhopal: Hearing of reservation in promotion in SC today

BHOPAL: Despite being listed in Supreme Court for the hearing, the case of reservation in promotions in the state government departments for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) could not be taken up for hearing on Tuesday. Now it will be taken up on Wednesday. MP Govt has filed an appeal in Supreme Court against the High Court order that struck down the state govt provision for reservation in promotions in govt departments for SC and ST employees. Additional advocate general Purshendra Kaurav said, “The case was listed in Supreme Court but it could not be taken up. On Wednesday, hopefully, the case would be heard.”