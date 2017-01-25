BHOPAL: Despite being listed in Supreme Court for the hearing, the case of reservation in promotions in the state government departments for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) could not be taken up for hearing on Tuesday. Now it will be taken up on Wednesday. MP Govt has filed an appeal in Supreme Court against the High Court order that struck down the state govt provision for reservation in promotions in govt departments for SC and ST employees. Additional advocate general Purshendra Kaurav said, “The case was listed in Supreme Court but it could not be taken up. On Wednesday, hopefully, the case would be heard.”
Bhopal: Hearing of reservation in promotion in SC today
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 25, 2017 09:56 am
Tagged with: case of reservation High Court Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes state government departments supreme court
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Tamil Nadu falls victim to leadership vacuum
It is a measure of the vacuum that late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa has left behind with her…
Hasten probe against former CBI director
The Supreme Court’s direction to the CBI to probe the agency’s former director Ranjit Sinha on allegations that he tried…
BJP at its game of communal polarisation in UP
IN a three-cornered contest, the BJP might well be pushed to the wall with the minority Muslim vote ranged against…
Rewarding dal badal devalues party loyalty
DNA as a criteria for getting a party ticket is offensive to party workers, particularly those who joined the RSS…
Priyanka Gandhi is testing the waters
Credit for the Congress party’s clinching of seat-sharing deal with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is being…