Bhopal: Health workers refuse to administer polio drops

Bhopal: The contractual health workers who are on strike have refused to administer pulse polio drops even to their own children under National Vaccination Programme as mark of protest. The national vaccination mission’s second phase was held on Sunday. It was two-day door- to -door campaign to cover children who could not be vaccinated.

Their strike entered 22nd day on Monday. They have been protesting from February 19 for better pay scale, regularisation, re-instatement of terminated health workers. Contractual health workers include ASHA, USHA, Aanganwari workers.

Contractual Health Workers Association member Rakesh Mishra said, “We will continue strike till our demands are met. No sign of negotiation has been shown from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for settlement.

Departmental officials had given us ultimatum to end strike by March 11 but we continued for fulfillment of demands.” MP Health Employees Association general secretary Laxminarayan Sharma said, “Day by day, situation is getting worse though health workers are adamant. Today, health workers made human chain to show solidarity for fulfillment of demands.”