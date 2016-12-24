Bhopal: Health, medical education have cost many ministers, babus their jobs

Hamidia Hospital in a shambles, minister busy in Narmada Yatra

BHOPAL: Ministers or bureaucrats associated with the departments of health and medical education being removed after eruption of controversies has become common enough. The BJP government may have completed 13 years in power but the state of affairs in the Hamidia Hospital – city’s biggest government hospital – is the same as it was during the Congress’ regime.

Bureaucrats IS Dani, SR Mohanti, Ajay Tirkey, Vinod Semwal and Prabhanshu Kamal have been posted in the medical education department at different times. Prior to Kamal, other officers were also removed either after a controversy or because of their obstinacy. Amongst ministers, Gaurishankar Shejwar, Ajay Vishnoi and Anup Mishra were changed after controversies. Narottam Mishra is the only exception amongst ministers who is holding the charge of health and medical education department, but has not got stuck in any controversy.

Minister of state for medical education (independent charge) Sharad Jain may be working for past six months but he has not yet shown interest in streamlining arrangements in hospitals. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after the incident of rats devouring the eyes of a dead body on Hospital premises, has removed some officers while minister Jain is busy in Narmada Yatra in Seoni district. Jain has so far inspected Hamidia Hospital twice. No attention was paid to the instructions which he gave during his visits. Prior to the incident, chief minister had to convene a meeting at his residence to after a row was kicked up on the issue of counselling for admissions to medical colleges. At that time too, Jain did little.