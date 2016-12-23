Bhopal: Health dept orders pest control treatment at Hamidia

BHOPAL: The health department will go for pest control treatment on Hamidia Hospital premises after the incident of rodents eating away eyes of body of a woman in hospital premises.

Besides, a three -member team headed by additional director, medical education department, Shashi Gandhi has been constituted for probe into the incident. Care & Share NGO had spotted a 60-year-old woman in an unconscious condition. As hospital administration refused to admit her as there was no attendant with her. The NGO kept her in a shade on the hospital premises for medical treatment. But after the woman’s death, rodents ate away her eyes. Earlier, a few stray dogs ate away the dead body of a woman which was lying under the shade inside a hospital’s premises in April, 2014.

The woman was admitted to a hospital on April 7, reasons for which are not known. A few days later, she died in the hospital. Her body had to be sent for post-mortem but hospital authorities kept her corpse under a shade inside the premises. What’s shocking was that the hospital authorities said they have no information that the dead body was eaten by stray dogs.

GS Patel, director medical education (DME), said, ‘ACS Prabhanshu Kamal has formed a three-member team for the probe into the incident. Even initiative has been taken for pest control treatment in Hospital premises for protection from rodent menace.”