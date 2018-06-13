Bhopal: Health department sounds alert on Japanese Encephalitis Virus

Bhopal: Health department, on Tuesday, has issued alert in the state after two kids- one each from Vidisha and Hoshangabad, died of Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV) in Hamidia Hospital. Malaria Officer Akhilesh Dubey said, “As per the alert, hospitals have been directed to conduct Japanese Elephantatisis test on the patients which complain of cough, and fever.

Teams have been constituted to conduct door to door surveys at war footing.” Another patient of Ashok Nagar is still undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Bhopal. 14-year-old Rajani native of Puranpura village in Vidisha and 3-year-old Rohit a native of Gohikheda village in Hoshangabad were referred to Hamidia Hospital after the test confirmed that their blood samples were Japanese Elephantiasis positive.

Their treatment was carried on as per the established guidelines and medical protocol. Their blood samples have been sent to AIIMS, Bhopal for tests. National Vector borne control programme officer Dr Himanshu Jaiswal said, “We have advised the hospitals to be alerts on the baisis of advisory. If patients get timely consultation then there is nothing to panic.“

“JEV is prevalent in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. Two deaths were also reported last year. So if deaths or cases increase, government will consider undertaking mass vaccination.”

About JEV

JEV is a mosquito-borne flavi-virus, and belongs to the same genus as dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses. While most infections result in little or no symptoms, occasional inflammation of the brain occurs- in these cases symptoms may include headache, vomiting, fever, confusion, and seizure. JEV is the prime cause of viral encephalitis in Asia.