Bhopal: HC tells MPRTC to pay Rs 7.50 cr to BMC

Bhopal: Terming a portion of Mansarowar Complex as illegal, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed MPRTC to compensate BMC with Rs 7.50 crore or else the portion will be bulldozed.

A double bench of HC headed by chief justice Hemant Gupta and justice Vijay Kumar Shukla said that the complex’s front open space with built up area of 4.5 meters was constructed against the norms and was illegal.

The court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (MPRTC) to pay the civic body Rs 7.50 crore in six months and on failure of which a portion of the complex will be bulldozed.

The court, while hearing a petition filed by former corporator Satish Nayak, who is also president of consumer and human rights protection society.

The voices against the irregularities in the construction of the complex were raised back in 2009 and even questions over it were raised in the Assembly. Keeping all norms of town and country planning at bay, the civic body allegedly gave the permission for building the portion of the building.

The developer was to leave a portion for parking space but he later raised construction without leaving open space in the area.

Minister Maya Singh had taken cognizance of the matter and had inquired from principal secretary Malay Shrivastav as under which rule of the town and country planning the building permission was issued. She had also asked Shrivastav as what action was not taken against the officials who were responsible for the blunder. However these questions are still remain unanswered even as this issue dates back to September 2016.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner in July 2017, Chavi Bhardwaj had admitted that the area reserved for the open space and parking was used for construction and it was causing parking issues in the area. The High Court on July 19, 2017 had told the MPRTC to file an affidavit that they would either compensate the BMC for the fault or else the civic body would be authorized to bulldoze the illegal portion.