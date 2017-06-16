Bhopal: HC stays govt’s order on polythene ban

Bhopal: The High Court on Thursday ordered stay on the government’s order to ban sale of polythene in the state. The state government has put ban on the sale and use of the polythene in the state from May 24. The had put ban on plastic and polythene bags across the state, saying that it was leading to cow deaths and polluting the environment.

Stating that state government took decision without considering the practical approach towards the use of the polythene, the court in its order said that traders can sell old stock of the polythene. The court has directed the government to submit its reply.

Whereas earlier the state government had decided to impose ban from May 1, but it was latter enforced from May 24 across the state.

While the ban on polythene bags caused a much inconvenience to people who relied on them for carrying their stuff, the government’s order, however, hit hard its traders and manufacturers.

Use of polythene and plastic carry bags has already been restricted in tourist places and holy cities in the state since January one this year. The decision came in the wake of directives by National Green Tribunal in Madhya Prasad, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to ban use of polythene bags nearly four years ago.

