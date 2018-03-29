Bhopal: HC grants relief to 3 senior officers of BMCHC grants relief to 3 senior officers of BMC

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to three senior officers and engineers and restrained Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the state government from ‘taking any adverse coercive action’ against them in pursuance of the departmental inquiry charge-sheet issued to them.

A single bench of the High Court, Jabalpur, presided over by Justice Subodh Abhyankar passed the order.The three officers, who were charge-sheeted in pursuance of resolution of BMC on February, 6 are Sanjay Tiwari, Anil Kumar Sahni and BS Tripathi, who have been handling the building completion section of the BMC till the decision of taking departmental action was recommended against them.

They had approached the high court, challenging the BMCs recommendation to General Administration Department (GAD), the state government for initiation of departmental inquiry against her in the matter of issuance of completion certificates to number of builders and real estate projects in the year 2017.

The High Court also issued personal notices to councillor Girish Sharma, for responding to allegations of mala fides levelled by all the three officers in their petition within three weeks. The officers were represented through their council Siddharth Radhelal Gupta in the High Court.

The corporation issues completion certificate under session 301 of the Municipal Corporation Act 1956, on completion of any building of any colony, which is also referable to Rule 102 of the BVR 2012. The BMC Commissioner through its departmental order passed in December 2017 conducted enquiries into the issuance of completion certificates for 38 real estate projects in capital city and forwarded an internal inquiry report to the Member in Council Municipal Corporation for taking appropriate decision on the same.

The MIC of BMC resolved on February 6 to institute a departmental inquiry against various employees of the corporation, including the additional commissioner Malika Nagar and whole team of BMC officers which were handling the building completion section of BMC with her.

This was followed by issuance of charge-sheet of the departmental inquiry by commissioner to the GAD, the state government on February 6. All the three officers questioned these resolutions and communications of corporation before the High Court through a writ petition.