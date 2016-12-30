Bhopal: HC gives time up to Jan 2 to file details of students

BHOPAL: The Jabalpur High Court, on Thursday, extended the deadline for submission of documents related with the cancellation of admissions of students in dental colleges, who were admitted in violation of the guidelines of Dental Council of India. Around 850 students of 14 private dental colleges are under the scanner.

The Directorate of Medical Education says that it is not its duty to present the document while the Admission and Fees Regularity Committee (AFRC) claims that the DME should do the job.

The HC had instructed the DME to collect the documents of the students before December 26 and submit the report on December 30. Accordingly, the DME had prepared a proforma and had asked the colleges to fill in the details of the students concerned.

The president of Dental College Association Gursharan Singh informed Free Press that the APDMC had sought extension of the deadline.

He claimed that the DME had approved the admissions given in 2014 but was now backing out.

The AFRC officials informed that the papers should be collected by the representatives of the DME. Additional director medical education Dr Shashi Gandhi claimed that the DME had played the role of only a coordinator and the documents have to be collected by the AFRC.

The president of Dental Students’ Welfare Association Sahib Ali informed that the student of various colleges of the state wore black armbands in solidarity with the students who are threatened with expulsion.