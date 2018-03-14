Bhopal: Hatred drives woman to kill her husband in cold blood

Bhopal: Hatred toward her husband who was suffering from skin ailment forced a woman to kill him in cold blood. With the arrest of the woman, Khajoori police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the case of man’s killing in just two days.

A 25-year-old Neeraj Mewada was found dead in his bedroom with his throat slit on Sunday morning at Eitkhedi Chaap area. Neetu, 22, his wife loathed her husband as he was suffering from skin infection and she slit his throat while he was asleep on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Neeraj was found dead in his bedroom under mysterious circumstances. He worked with IIFM and lived with his family including wife, parents, younger brother and a sister.

All his family members were at home when the incident occurred,however, they did not hear anything as Neeraj’s bedroom was on first floor of the house.

SHO Khajoori police station Harishankar Pandey said that the woman in her statement has accepted to have killed her husband while he was fast asleep. Police said that the woman disliked the physical appearance of her husband who had some skin disease. Neetu told police that she was married to Neeraj against her will. Besides, the man suspecting her fidelity used to torture her, she said in her statement.

On Saturday night when Neeraj was in sound sleep, Neetu slashed his throat with sharp edged weapon he was fast asleep. Next morning she came downstairs and continued with her daily routine as nothing has happened. The family members had no clue about the gruesome fate Neeraj had met until his brother went looking for him in his bedroom and found him in pool of blood.

The woman lost her composure before police and gave contradictory statements over which she was detained and thoroughly quizzed. She broke down before the police and confessed to her crime.