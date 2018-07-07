Bhopal: Hashtag ‘KamalnathnextMPCM’ trends on Twitter; fissures in Congress party comes to fore

Bhopal: Hashtag ‘KamalnathnextMPCM’ trending on micro blogging site Twitter on Friday evening has left political analyst wondering about the so called unity between the Congress stalwarts. The trend that started evening remained alive till late night.

Several graphics of Congress state president Kamal Nath along with PCC Chief Rahul Gandhi with slogans like, ‘Kamal Nath hee Kamal ki kaat hai’ (Kamal Nath is the only answer to Lotus) and Rahul Bhaiyya ka Sandesh, Kamal Nath sambhalo pradesh (Rahul’s message is clear for Kamal Nath – take charge of MP). Most of these graphics are sponsored by MP Congress Yuva Mitra Mandal.

These developments are important considering MP in-charge, Deepak Babaria’s recent statement where he said that either of the two, Scindia or Nath, would become CM if Congress returns to power in MP. It needs to be mentioned that in the beginning Congress senior leaders had said that the party would go to elections without any CM face.

There are several photos where former CM Digvijay Singh, Nath and Scindia are seen together and the messages written clearly indicate that Nath is the best choice among these. “Hard work is the key of success. Central Leadership must realise that he is only hope for the party in Madhya Pradesh. Best candidate for the CM”, Best face within the party, were trending. This trend on social media in favour of Nath has again exposed the real situation within the party, said a leader.