Bhopal: Hardik Patel’s rally flops, chaos prevails on stage

Bhopal: The OBC leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel failed to strike a chord with Patidars from Madhya Pradesh as barely 500 of them turned up for public meeting at Dusshera Maidan, BHEL, on Monday. On Sunday, state president Mahendra Patidar had claimed that one lakh people belonging to OBC will take part in public meeting.

The public meeting was organised on the occasion of 388th birth anniversary of Chhatrapti Shivaji. State presidents of OBC community from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Naidu, Jharkhand, Delhi and other places participated in the rally.

Chaos prevailed as everyone came on the dais to greet the leader though announcer repeatedly requested to vacate the space. Finally, security personnel pushed down people from the dais. Huge arrangements were made for public meeting including large tents, chairs, food but they were of no use.

In the meeting, the community members who are also the members of political parties raised party’s achievements during their address. Congress MLA Kamleshwar Patel highlighted the works of Congress party done for the betterment of OBC people. A section of people objected to it and said, “This is a community welfare meeting, don’t make it apolitical ground.”

The public meeting was organised to raise issues like socio-eco condition of community members but the members who participated in the meeting were seen driving SUVs. In the morning, a convoy of SUVs reached Shivaji statue situated at Red Cross square and the leaders paid their respect. They garlanded the statue and reached the public meeting venue.