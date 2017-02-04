Bhopal: Hardik, Devashish win quiz contest

BHOPAL: The Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, in collaboration with Canara Bank, had organised an inter-school science quiz competition for middle and high school students. In all, 27 schools took part in the event. The final round was held on Friday.

Questions on physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, general knowledge, science experiments, exhibits at science centre, buzzer round and rapid fire round formed part of the contest. In the middle school category, the winners were Hardik Gurudev and Devashish Kanhare of Sharda Vidya Mandir, Ratibad (first) and Malhar Mandsaurwale and Pranay Nair of Carmel Convent School, Ratanpur (second) while in the higher secondary school category, Abhijeet Singh and Piyush Tiwari of Jawaharlal Nehru School, BHEL won the first prize while Mayur Mehra and Tejas Solanki of Sharda Vidya Mandir, Ratibad ended up on the second position.