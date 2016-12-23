Bhopal: Harda first, Hoshangabad second in Gokul mahotsav

HOSHANGABAD: Gokul mahotsav programme was organised in all the districts of the state from 31 October to 30 November by the government. In this programme animal treatment, sterilization surgery etc were given. Harda district of Narmadapuram division came at first and Hoshangabad was at second. On this occasion, secretary of government of India gave the first and second prize to Harda and Hoshangabad districts respectively on 17 December. The deputy director of animal medical service of both the districts met with Narmadapuram division commissioner Umrav. The commissioner praised their work and motivated them to continue their hard work.

It is worth mentioning that during Gokul mohotsav, the vaccination of more than 1 lakh animals was done as well as the treatment was given to more than 32 thousand animals, the insurance of 62 animals was also done. The camp regarding the animal treatment was set in 899 villages of the district.