Bhopal: Handcuffed miscreants paraded on street to dispel fear

Bhopal: To instill a sense of security and confidence among people who have been left shaken due to increasing incidents of crime against women, police on Thursday paraded the miscreants, handcuffed on city streets.

While people have taken to the streets to protest the death of 19-year-old girl who fed up with the harassment had ended her life, police made miscreants parade in Gautam Nagar area in broad daylight to dispel fear from the minds of residents of the area where the incident took place.

Meanwhile top police officials including IG, DIG, SP, and ASP are on toes and on Wednesday night they patrolled the city ensuring law and order. IG Jaydeep Prasad, DIG Dharmendra Chowdhary, SP Hemant Chouhan and ASP Rajesh Bhadauriya were part of the team which visited the areas of old city in the night. Acting swiftly, district police have rounded up as many as 400 criminals, however, a few managed to get bail very next day.

Police are mulling over initiating process to extern criminals facing serious charges. On Thursday, members of voluntary organisations and political parties took out rallies to pay tribute to the deceased girl Arti Rai.

Shakti squad mans girls college-

The members of Shakti squad of city police were stationed on the entrance gates of girls’ colleges with camcorders. They spent a few hours there and interacted with the students. They briefed the girls how to approach police when in need. The students admitted that police presence and patrolling has been stepped up and this has instilled confidence.

Board Office: AAP women wing protests

The women members of Aam Aadmi party (AAP) staged a protest at Board Office Square. The political outfit alleged that the girls are under threat and the death of Arti Rai, has highlighted the issue. Party leader Sadhna Pathak said that the case should be handed over to the CBI. She also said that law and order situation is deteriorating and that the accused in the case should not be spared.