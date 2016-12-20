Bhopal: Hamidia junior doctors on strike; want police post, more guards

Alleged thrashing of doctors on Saturday triggers protest

BHOPAL: Demanding a working environment, junior doctors of the Hamidia Hospital went on strike on Monday morning.

On Saturday night, while attending a suicide case, three junior doctors were beaten up by the patient’s relatives after which the junior doctors decided to go on strike from Monday because of which patients coming for OPD had to suffer.

Dr Avinash Thakur, general secretary, Junior Doctors Association said that the dispute began when the doctors on duty asked for signature on a consent form. “In suicide cases, we take signature of the person who has brought the patient that hospital will not be responsible if the patient dies even after every possible effort to save his life”. The relatives of the patient not only refused to sign the paper but started beating Dr Chandrashekher, Dr Rohit and Dr Manisha, who were on night duty”, he said.

Junior doctors have demanded a police post on the hospital campus and more security guards. They also want a central alarm system and strict implementation of the rule of one attendant with one patient in OPD.

According to Dr Avinash, the establishment of police post inside the hospital campus has been approved but it is running only on papers. He also informed that there is a provision of 300 guards in the hospital but there are only 59 guards, among whom many are above 60 years of age. “The two guards fled from the spot after the situation turned violent on Saturday. How can anyone expect us to work in such an environment? We understand that patients are also in distress but violence cannot be accepted”, he added.

Ulka Shrivastav, Dean, GMC, said, “We have talked to Koh-e-Fiza police station and place has also been given to them. Soon, the problem will be resolved.”