Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital’s junior doctors calls off strike

BHOPAL: The Hamidia Hospital faced serious problems when both junior doctors and nurses went on strike on Tuesday. Protesting for different reasons both junior doctors and nurses abstained from work because of which patients had to suffer. The junior doctors, however, called off their strike but the nurses would continue their protest.

Demanding proper security arrangements in the hospital campus, junior doctors refused to call off their strike after which Bhopal Commissioner had to intervene. Commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastav assured the doctors that all of their problems will be solved and also agreed to all the demands. “Commissioner has assured us that the police post will be functioning in Hamidia hospital soon. He also agreed to that security system in hospital needs to be upgraded”, said Dr Avinash Thakur of junior doctors association.

On the other hand, nurses stopped working between 12pm to 3 pm demanding salaries of about 400 nurses unpaid for the month of November and six months salaries of 42 nurses. “We went to the CM house today where the CM was not available but we have been assured from there that they will act at the earliest. Dean also informed us that Rs 3 crore will be sanctioned for our salaries but he said nothing on how much time it will take.

As of now, we have decided to continue the protest from 12-3 pm. We are tired of hearing assurances from every official we have went to. Everyone has the same repeated answers but this is too much”, said Gloria Singh of Nurses Welfare Association.

Dean, Hamidia Hospital, Ulka Shrivastav said, “We understand their problems but we are also stuck between the management.”