Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital psychiatrist made accused

Bhopal: Psychiatrist at Hamidia Hospital Dr R N Sahu has been made accused in the case of murder conspiracy filed by Fr Anand Mutungal against Archbishop Leo Cornelio and others. The district and sessions court on Friday issued a warrant against Dr Sahu and asked him to appear in court on March 6 to submit his reply. (Free Press has a copy of warrant order).

Dr R N Sahu, when contacted regarding the case, refused to identify any of the accused and even petitioner. Dr Sahu said, “I do not know Archbishop Leo Cornelio, Mathew B C. Many patients daily come for treatment. I don’t remember them all.”

The court has taken cognisance of complaint filed against psychiatrist Dr Sahu under Section 328 of IPC (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), Section 116 of IPC (Abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), Section 319 of IPC (Whoever causes bodily pain, disease or infirmity)

Fr Anand Mutungal had filed a petition in the court in which he had raised voice against illegal work being carried out in Christian community. In the petition, he also accused Archbishop of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him. He said Archbishop Leo Cornelio told him to get mental treatment at St Johan Medical College, Bangalore.

As per petition, Leo called Fr Anand Mutungal on December 28, 2012, at his residence at Koh-e-Fiza in morning. Archbishop’s assistant Mathew B C was also present there. They took him to clinic of Dr Sahu as they had planned to declare Fr Mutungal an insane person.

According petition, Dr Sahu suggested ways to Archbishop and Mathew B C on how to declare a person mentally ill. Later, Archbishop had a meeting and told a member of Christian community Philip K P to administer some medicines to Fr Anand Mutungal but he refused.