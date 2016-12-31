Bhopal: Hamidia gets Rs 15 cr for upgrading facilities

BHOPAL: Hamidia hospital has been given Rs 15 crores to upgrade the facilities in the hospital. PS Medical Education Gouri Singh ordered the hospital staff and management to work with dedication and has also ordered that the process of purchase of medical equipment, furniture and other materials required by the hospital should begin as soon as possible. PS health and Medical Education gave the instruction in meeting on Friday where Commissioner Medical education, Manish Rastogi, Commissioner Bhopal Ajatshatru Sahrivastav and BMC commissioner Chavi Bharadwaj were also present

Separate amount has been sanctioned for payment of salaries of staff has also been sanctioned.

On the contrary, the staff of Hamidia hospital is skeptic on the promises of the government. Gloria Singh, president of Nurses’ Welfare Association said that they the management has many times before said that the money has been sanctioned but nothing happened. “We have heard this so many times. We were promised salaries before Christmas but we received nothing and I believe that nothing will happen now as well and we will have to spend New Year also like this”, she said.

Junior doctors also said that till the time they don’t receive their pending salaries they will not believe the management. “We have heard such things so many times that, we have lost faith in management. We have been demanding for better equipments for hospital but nothing happened”, said Avinash Thakur, Junior Doctors Association.