Bhopal: Half-a-dozen ministers involved in Mahanagar bungling says Arun Yadav

BHOPAL: A political tug-of-war has begun over I-T raids at the residence and business establishments of BJP leader Sushil Vaswani. The Congress state president Arun Yadav has alleged that half-a-dozen ministers are involved in irregularities committed by Vaswani’s Mahanagar Bank.

He claimed that attempts are being made to hush up the matter but the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to bring all things in public domain.

Yadav said that the I-T department has stated that more than 100 bank accounts were opened in Mahanagar Bank between November 10 and 15, in which crores were deposited.

He said it is the responsibility of the state government to expose these persons.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan has gone on the defensive on the issue. Nandkumar said it is not possible for a party having crores of members to ensure that none of its members indulge in financial irregularities. He said what should be appreciated is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not spare leaders of his party, who commit irregularities.