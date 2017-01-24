Bhopal: Gyan Singh will continue as minister says CM

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a leadership development camp organised by tribal welfare department here on Monday, said that Gyan Singh, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Shahdol, will continue as minister as for now. Singh said Gyan Singh will sign note-sheets and will also attend cabinet meetings. He said that choosing his colleagues was his prerogative and no one should have any objection to it.

Singh, after winning Shahdol Lok Sabha elections, had resigned from the state Assembly in December but he has not relinquished his ministerial post. As per rules, a minister needs to become a member of the state Assembly within 6 months of assuming charge. In the case of Singh, he is continuing as minister despite him relinquishing membership of state assembly.

Sources said in bye-polls to be held in Bandhavgarh assembly constituency, Gyan Singh’s son would be fielded as the BJP candidate. Gyan Singh has put a condition that he should be allowed to continue as minister till the bye-polls. The state government, unwilling to antagonise him, is not seeking his resignation.