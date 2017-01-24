Bhopal: GTB Complex businessmen demand shifting of New Market wine shop

BHOPAL: The businessmen owning their commercial establishment at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Complex have demanded to shift the wine shop of New Market immediately because the complex becomes a paradise for boozers in night.

It has turned out to be a big headache for GTB Complex businessmen as boozers use GTB Complex throughout the night.

In the morning, businessmen have to get the premises clean by sweepers as empty liquor bottles are dumped in large numbers.

It is a daily practice.

People purchase liquor and straight way move to GTB Complex, which is just opposite to wine shop. They park their vehicles in GTB Complex and remain there till midnight or through out the night.

The businessmen are fed up with this practice. They said that GTB Complex was constructed by MP Housing Board but it has not been fully transferred to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) because of which the area remains pitch black with no street lights on.

Sanjiv Agrawal, jewellery showroom owner

“I do not wait for the sweepers. Even I clean the empty bottles and food packets from front area as it does not look nice as customers have to remove from feet before entering in shops. So we deploy our staff to clean the corridor before opening the shop.”

Vinod Pranavi, Punjab Boot owner

“It is such kind of problem which we cannot ignore. They use our parking, open lawn and make merry throughout the night. It is totally disgusting. Wine shop is in New Market but we are facing brunt of it. It should be shifted to somewhere else.”

Komal Dey, owner of Bombay Dying store

“New Market wine shop is a nuisance for us. People park their cars in our premises and they returned to GTB Complex in night and celebrate with their friends. In morning, when we come for opening the shop, we notice empty wine bottles scattered around, with food packets and other left overs. It is daily practice as street lights remain off.”

SP Chaturvedi, ex-librarian, British Library

“Entire parks and open market are used by drunkards. They remain there till late night and even throughout the night as here they feel comfortable because no one dares to object.”

SP Wadhwa, owner of Variety Book store

“Wine shop should be immediately shifted to other place. Even if it is located in New Market it is problematic for us. Our open shopping mall is used as paradise for boozers”.