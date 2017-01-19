BHOPAL: The railway administration has re-scheduled GT Express and Thirukkural Express on Wednesday, on account of trains running late due to fog. Train number 12615 GT Express has been rescheduled and it would leave Chennai on March 19 at 4pm. Similarly, train number Thirukkural Expess has been rescheduled and it would leave Kanyakumari on January 18 at 11pm.
Bhopal: GT Express and Thirukkural Express rescheduled by railway administration
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 19, 2017 09:14 am
EDITOR’S PICK
IPS officers’ sack must inject more discipline
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to compulsorily ‘retire’ two Indian Police Service officers on the basis of a performance review…
Hint of ISI hand in rail mishaps in Bihar shocking
The revelation by the Bihar police that two major train accidents which resulted in deaths of 151 passengers and injuries…
The government gets richer, while people become poorer
Conclusion: The finance minister is exultant. He proudly points to the surge in tax collections. He then uses these numbers…
Light at the end of the tunnel for GST
It is an index of the imperfections in our democratic system that despite a plethora of benefits accruing to the…
Huge disparities in economy bode ill for India and world
In a world bedevilled by serious disparities and inequalities, a recent study by human rights group Oxfam ahead of the…