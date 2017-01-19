Bhopal: GT Express and Thirukkural Express rescheduled by railway administration

BHOPAL: The railway administration has re-scheduled GT Express and Thirukkural Express on Wednesday, on account of trains running late due to fog. Train number 12615 GT Express has been rescheduled and it would leave Chennai on March 19 at 4pm. Similarly, train number Thirukkural Expess has been rescheduled and it would leave Kanyakumari on January 18 at 11pm.