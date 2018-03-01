Bhopal: Green energy cell to come up at RGVP

BHOPAL: A Green Energy Center will come up at Rajeev Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, said vice-chancellor Sunil Kumar during a seminar on ‘Energy Sufficiency Code’ oragnised by joint efforts of MP Energy Development Nigam Limited and Rajeev Gandhi Prodyugiki Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Sunil Kumar spoke of including energy conservation and energy sufficiency code in syllabus of under-graduation and university institute of technology.

Coordinator ECBC cell Surendra Vajpayee, HOD of energy department Prof Manoj Pandey and Techyup coordinator S S Chaubey also spoke on importance of energy conservation and sufficiency.

The Energy Sufficiency Bureau issued a code to be implemented in industrial buildings under Energy Conservation Act, 2001. This code covered buildings, which will utilise more than 100 Kw of energy. These buildings will be retrofit according to energy sufficiency code.

The implementation of code is expected to reduce the energy consumption by 100 million units annually in the state. The state prepared MP-ECBC 2017 to implement the code.