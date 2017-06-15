Bhopal: Green City residents demand cleaning of nullah before rain

Bhopal: The scorching heat of summer has left us with no choice but to wait for the rain. However, there is a housing society where the residents are worrying about the situation when the rain water would flow into their premises and not only make it difficult to walk inside but also harm their vehicles.

Green City Resident’s Welfare Association which is located near Aura Mall is one of city’s well maintained townships but is tackling with drainage issues, especially in rainy season. Society resident Milind said that the sewage line which passes from behind the society is causing foul smell throughout the year but in rainy season the condition becomes worse. We are expecting Municipal Corporation to provide a proper drainage channel so that the wastes do not get accumulated here.

Society secretary Shekhar Maheshwari said that the drainage system in front of the main gate is chocked by encroachers who have constructed buildings over it and its cleaning is not possible. It results in overflow of water in rains and the water enters into our society also, added Maheshwari.

A senior resident of the society KG Bhargava said that the area near main gate gets submerged under the water during rains which makes is difficult to pass through it on foot. We are demanding the civic authorities to ensure cleaning of the nullah near the campus so that the issue of overflow of water does not arise.

Another resident of the society Neeru Bhargava too share similar grievances saying that the water which enters through main gate reaches out to our vehicles as well. The condition arises because there is poorly maintained drainage system near the campus which should be fixed before the rains.