Bhopal: Green business offer huge job opportunities, says Manu Shrivastava

BHOPAL: The job opportunities in Green business are indefinite, claimed principal secretary of science and technology department Manu Shrivastava stating that the state has generated new jobs by increasing capacity of renewable energy from 500 megawatt in 2012 to 3500 megawatt in 2017. He also spoke about the biggest solar plant to be installed in Rewa.

Shrivastava was speaking at the inauguration function of two-day national seminar on Green Jobs and Business Opportunities at Rabindranath Tagore University on Monday. The seminar was jointly organized by association for green industries and services and university.

Varsity Chancellor Santosh Chaubey called upon the delegates to promote green energy for pollution free environment.