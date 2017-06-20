Bhopal: Grand finale marks end of Laxmibai Matyrdom Fair

Gwalior: Satyki Savarkar, a close kin of VD Savarkar was feted with Krantiveer Parivar Samman and Veerangana Samman was conferred on country’s first IAF pilot and Shaurya Chakra awardee Gunjan Saxena for the display of exemplary courage by her during the Kargil war by Prof Kaptan Singh Solakni, the Governor of Haryana at the concluding function of the Veerangana Laxmibai Martyrdom Fair here on Sunday.

Addressing the function, Solanki, the chief guest, said that the fair has given a new identity to the Gwalior region and has helped the people of the area commemorate the valour of Laxmibai.

Addressing the function, higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya, who is also the founder-president of the Fair organising committee said that the annual event was launched in the year 2000 with the inspiration of Solanki. He said that the event is meant to pay tributes to all the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for their cause.

Besides Pavaiya, health minister Rustam Singh, Mayor Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, MLA Narayan Singh Kushwaha, commissioner SN Rupla, IG Anil Kumar, collector Dr Sanjay Goyal, SP Dr Ashish and additional collector Shivraj Singh were present.

A play ‘Kranti Ki Jwala’ was staged in which camels and horses were also on stage. As many 110 actors took part in the play. An all-India poets’ meet followed in which Hariom Pawar (Meerut), Vineet Chohan (Alwar), Suresh Awasthi (Kanpur), Praveen Shukla (Delhi), Kunwar Javed (Kota), Ruchi Chaturvedi (Agra), Kamlesh Sharma (Itawa), Sudeep Bhola (Jabalpur) and Parth Naveen (Chittor) presented their works.