Bhikangaon: Education Park School (EPS) organised ‘Manthan’, its annual function on Saturday on the school premises with great fervour. Collector Ashok Verma was chief guest at the event.

Around 250 students gave vivid and charismatic performances through song, dance and drama.

Civil judge Atul Saxena, Deepak Shah from Mumbai, SDM SP Singh, manager Chetan Solanki, principal Jitendra Solanki, institution member Rajendra Singh Solanki and staff members attended the function.