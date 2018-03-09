Bhopal: Govt to procure poppy husk and burn it says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: To check the illegal business of narcotics, the state government will procure poppy husk from the farmers and burn it down to ashes, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Assembly on Thursday. He was participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

“The farmers of Neemuch and Mandsaur should not feel low, the state government will procure the poppy husk from the cultivators and burn it, but the farmers will not incur any loss because of it,” said Chouhan.

The poppy husk was used for preparing drugs illegally and so the Central government had decided to ban sale and consumption of Doda post (poppy husk), the CM informed the House.

The CM also replied to the Congress accusations of BJP government failing on all fronts and betraying people’s trust. Elaborating on various schemes launched by the Government for the welfare of farmers, he said that the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana envisaged to ensure that peasants receive proper price for their produce

“The government has prepared a road map of the irrigation projects, a target has been set to expand irrigation capacity in the state to 80 lakh hectare by 2025, said Chouhan. The attainment of the objective would entail an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, he informed.

Speaking about the steps taken for employment generation, Chouhan said that the government has given the jobs to over 15 lakh youth under MSME projects and in the current year its target is to ensure that 7.50 lakh youths get the benefits of the scheme.

“Very soon the government will release an advertisement for 90000 jobs in the government sector and importantly the youths of the state will be given preference in the recruitment,” said Chief Minster.

Rebutting Congress’ claim that the government has failed on all front, Chouhan said that law and order issue has been addressed, “The state soil is free from the dacoits and naxal, the police force had contained the activities of SIMI and other outfits.”

However, on women’s safety, the CM only said that it is an issue of social. The AM also went on to compare the socio, economic situation of the state and the people during the BJP and Congress governments. During the Congress regime, the per capita income was Rs 13,000 which has now increased to over Rs 72,000, while the state GDP rate was 3. 39 per cent then but now under BJP rule it has doubled, claimed Chouhan.

Facing criticism over holding programmes and fete on public money, the CM said that the practise will continue irrespective who feel content.