Bhopal: Govt to launch free coaching, CM Vidushi Yojana for SC/ST students

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, inaugurating a state-level leadership development camp for the talented students of scheduled casts and scheduled tribes (SC/ST) categories here on Monday, said that coaching centres would be set up for free coaching of SC/ST students for their entrance to national-level institutions. The SC/ST students would be provided training and sports material of international level.

Chouhan said a scheme titled ‘Mukhyamantri Vidushi Yojana’ would be launched, under which the selection of 50 girls of class 6, belonging to SC/ST categories and extremely backward categories, would be done. These girls would be provided free higher education and all facilities. The talented students attending the leadership development camp from 2017-18 would be taken to tour of India. Chouhan said the most backward and poor are the priorities of the state government.

Emphasising on the need of acquiring knowledge, Chouhan cited an instance from Bhagwat Gita. He said injustice should be opposed and if there is a good thought then it should be expressed without any hesitation.

Chouhan gave away prizes named Rani Durgawati, Shankar Shah and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar awards, to the talent students. Three talented students from special backward classes were given mobile tabs. Karate players, excelling at national level, namely Arjun Singh, Sohan Singh and Prashant Singh were felicitated by the CM. Saheb Singh Sahariya and Arti Singh, both selected to take part in the Republic Day parade at Delhi, were also felicitated.