Bhopal: Govt machinery brace up for ‘Bandh’, section 144 imposed

Bhopal: Ahead of the state wide call for bandh, Collector has imposed section144 of CrPc in the district and deployed around 4,000 police personnel of district police force, around 1000 personnel of RAF and two companies of SAF.

District administration claimed that it is prepared to face any situation. Hundreds of organisations have supported the Tuesday’s bandh. IG Jaideep Prasad and Commissioner Ajatshartu Shrivastava informed that the police took out the flag-march in the city. They added that if any government employee is found participating in the agitation the administration will going to take strict action against them.

Representative of various organisations who are supporting the bandh have claimed support from different sections of the society. The state president of Yuva Sarvbharamin Samaj, Bharat Tiwari of Sagar informed that Tuesday strike is receiving support for bandh from businessmen and everyone alike.

The state president of Bharmin Swayamsevak Sangh from Jabalpur Ankit Tiwari informed that in a meeting around 75 originations have decided to keep their shops close on Tuesday. Organisations have planned peaceful demonstration and march in support of the bandh. The state president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch Chandra Shekhar Tiwari of Bhopal claimed “If they (businessmen) want to closed their shops it is their personal decision, we will not pressurise anyone.”