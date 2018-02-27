Bhopal: Govt doc shoots self

Bhopal: A 62-year-old government doctor shot himself dead in his residence on Sunday morning. The deceased, identified as Kamlesh Kumar Uniya, was a resident of Munshi Premchand campus in BDA colony under the limits of Kohefiza police station. Uniya was posted at Narsinghgarh district in a government hospital.

According to his relatives, he had lost his 24-year-old son who was a BAMS doctor around three years back.RN Katrochia, his relative and a retired police official said that the doctor was battling cancer and had undergone a surgery four months back.

He was doing fine and we are surprised as what drove him towards taking the extreme step, he added. He had undergone a surgery for cancer four months ago and was on leave, added katochiya. According to sources, the deceased was at his home with wife Shakuntala Uniya and daughter Neelam Uniya at around 11:30 am.

The trio was on the first floor of the house and suddenly he went downstairs. The two women did not suspect any foul play as they were clueless as if something of this kind was in his mind. Suddenly they heard a sound which they failed to comprehend was that of a gun shot. They went downstairs to see what happened and found the door of bathroom locked from inside.

They started knocking the door and finding no response, they started hitting on it.The latch on the door automatically got slipped due to frequent hits and after the door was opened they found him lying in a pool of blood. They informed 108 ambulance and their relatives including RN Katochiya. Katochiya said that the daughter of doctor is an LLM degree holder but does not practice. SHO Kohefiza, Anil Vajpayee when contacted said it’s suicide case and there are no clues of any foul play in it.