Bhopal: Govt announces new commission for farm sector

Bhopal: The state government on Tuesday has issued orders to establish the “MP Agriculture Products, Cost and Marketing Commission”. The eight-member commission will work for the improvement of farm sector in the state and it will have two years’ working term. The commission will have a president and the state government will nominate that person, who will be an agriculture expert. Two members who will be expert in farming and marketing will also be nominated by the government.

Two agriculture experts will be nominated for giving expert suggestions to the commission. Two government representatives including sitting agriculture commissioner and principal secretary of farmers’ welfare and agriculture development department will be appointed. One secretary of director rank from farmers welfare and agriculture department will be appointed. The commission will assess the cost of Rabi, Kharif and summer crops and will suggest minimum support price and market intervention rate to the government.

The commission will suggest the modern techniques of marketing will study the crop cycle and will suggest solution against the cost and MSP of the crops time to time to the government. Importantly the commission have to submit the three reports of the crop before the completion of the crop cycle to the state government.