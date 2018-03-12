Bhopal: Governor urges ST girl students to study, keep fit

Bhopal: Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel has urged the students of ST girl students’ hostel in Panchmarhi to study and keep fit. She arrived at Panchmarhi on Saturday and visited the SC/ST girls’ hostel and wanted to know from the superintendent of the hostel when she had got the health check-up of the students done. She informed the Governor that the health check-up of the students was done last month and all the students were found healthy.

The Governor asked the hostel superintendent to get the health check-up of the students done every month. She further said that the hemoglobin percentage of every student should be 12/13% and directed collector Avinash Lavania to get the health check-up of female students done every month in the district.

If a student has less than 10% of hemoglobin, she should be given proper food after consulting a doctor.

The Governor also shared her experiences with the students and said that she had to face a lot of difficulties in life.

She said that she was born in a family of farmers and had to go to a school 3km off the village for primary education. When she got admission to a secondary school, she was the only girl student among 800 boys, and she had to go to a school which was 8km off the village for studies in class 11.

She said that she had come to Ahmadabad for admission to a college for doing B. Sc, and after completing her education, she had become a teacher. She had contested election for the first time in 1998 and become education minister, she said, adding that many children had lost their lives in the earthquake that hit Gujarat in 2001, so she had launched Vidyalakshmi Yojna.

When she asked the students who is the Prime Minister of India, and who is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, they replied the correct answer in unison. She also asked the collector to inform the people about Suknya Samriddhi Yojna of the Central Government. A sum of Rs 1,000 is deposited in a bank in the name of a girl and the interest earned on the money is used for her wedding after 18 years.

The students also recited poems and presented dance on the songs of Chhattisgarh before the Governor.

Later, the Governor presented fruits and chocolate to the students. MLA from Piparia Thakur Das Nagvanshi, collector Avinas Lavania and superintendent of police Arvind Saxena were also present at the function.