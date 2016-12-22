Bhopal: Government wants national highway status for state highways

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state highways which can be converted into national highways should be identified. Also, an action plan should be prepared for the construction and repair of damaged roads within a stipulated period of time. He said that the roads damaged due to rains should be repaired on a priority basis.

Chouhan was reviewing the status of the road network of the state at Mantralaya here on Wednesday. Minister for public works Rampal Singh and chief secretary B.P. Singh were present in the meeting.

He said that the construction of all Major District Roads (MDRs) should be completed before June 2018.

The meeting was told that in the next year’s budget, more than Rs 7,000 crores would be allocated to the PWD.

Chouhan said that we are committed to keep all the roads motorable throughout the year. He said that the construction of roads and repair and patch works should be completed within time limit.

It is informed in the meeting that arrangements have been made to undertake patch work continuously.

An additional 3,035 kilometre road length in the state has been declared as national highway, taking the total length of NHs in the state to 7,806 kilometres. Also, in principle approval has been given by the Union Government to declare 2,383 kilometer long roads of the state as national highways.