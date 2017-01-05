Bhopal: Government to teach college students how to remain happy

BHOPAL: The ways to remain happy will be taught to the college students in the state. The department of happiness has started making preparations in this regard and has initiated discussions with the higher education department.

There has been a sharp rise in cases of students committing suicide across the state. Depression is said to be the key reason behind such extreme acts. A voluntary course, aiming to remove negative tendencies from the minds of the students, will be launched.

In the recent past, a course titled ‘Science behind Happiness’ has been introduced by IIT, Kharagpur. Department of Happiness is studying this course and is trying to motivate students to remain happy. Prior to this, a training programme for teachers would be launched in all universities. This six-month course will then be launched in colleges. The department is also getting syllabus of the course prepared which would comprise content related to methods to keep mental tension at bay.

Calendar to also be prepared: Department of happiness will also get a calendar prepared. This calendar will be different from ordinary calendar. The calendar will help a person in deciding things to be done in a particular month. An agenda for that particular month would be set in the calendar which would be useful in self-assessment.