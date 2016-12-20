Bhopal: Government to take over 56 private schools

BHOPAL: As many as 56 private schools fulfilling set norms will be brought under the administrative control of district panchayats or local bodies.

This decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Monday.

It was also decided to adjust the services of the teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools against contractual posts after the consent of the finance department.

At least four ministers including Gauri Shankar Shejwar and Uma Shankar Gupta urged the chief minister to get the issue examined in detail so that the government does not have to face any embarrassment in the future. The chief minister directed the departmental officers to re-examine the issue closely.

After a period of three years, the services of the teachers will be merged with Adhyapak cadre.

The salary of principals of higher secondary and high schools will be fixed at the minimum of the pay scale.

The non-teaching staff will be paid at collector rate, considering them as skilled labour.

This decision would benefit 1600 persons and would put a burden of Rs 12 crore on the state exchequer.

The cabinet also decided to approve the proposal given by NTPC and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for sale of bundled solar energy from 250-megawatt capacity solar energy project in Suvasara, district Mandsaur.