Bhopal: Government to start buying tur dal from farmers on MSP soon

BHOPAL: The state government has written to the centre seeking permission to start procurement of tur pulse on minimum support price from farmers from January 15. The government has taken the initiative to safeguard interest of the farmers who are facing crisis because of sharp fall in prices of tur pulse.

However, so far the price of tur pulses, which had once shot up to Rs 200 per kg and government raided hoarders and black marketeers just six months ago, has made nosedive even in retail in the state.

At present, tur pulses rate varies from Rs 65 per kg to 70 per kg. The drop in prices has been attributed to import of tuar pulses. But hoarders, black marketeers and profiteers are now pushing their stock in the market. However, with the current trend, farmers are definitely at receiving end as new crops at harvesting stage are yet to come in market in nearly one month. Situation will naturally deteriorate after arrival of new crops of tur in the market as prices will slide further and the farmers will not be in a position to get even the cost of production if trend continues. However, it is good for common people as prices are low. Sunny Chug, MD, Kabuliwala Supermarket, said, “Import of tur pulses is playing key role in reducing the prices drastically even in retail. Right now we have Rs 69 per kg. Earlier, government had to raid hoarders, profiteers stocks and rate of tur pulses was quite high.”