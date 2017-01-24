Bhopal: Government to secure private sector jobs to 5 lakh in two years

BHOPAL: In a meeting of Rozgar Nirman Board, headed by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it was decided that state government would fetch jobs in the private sector to five lakh persons before the assembly elections due in end-2018. It was also decided that ‘Rozgar Samvad’ will be conducted across the state to generate employment in the private sector.

The country may witness an economic slowdown, post-demonetisation. Due to cash crunch, many persons working in the unorganised sectors have lost their jobs. There is limit on employment generation in the government sector.

The state lags behind in comparison to other states as far as employment in government and public sector is concerned Recruitment against backlog vacancies is to be done first. Keeping these facts in consideration, the government would attempt to get jobs to youths in private sector in order to woo them.

The government, through Rozgar Samvad, will bring big companies and unemployed youths on one platform. This be done through Rozgar Nirman Board.

The Board is considering conducting first ‘Rozgar Samvad’ in April. Board’s chairman, Hemant Deshmukh said the government would get jobs in private sector through Rozgar Samvad and companies like Tata and Infosys have given their consent to attend this programme.

According to Deshmukh, he has information about 40,000 vacant posts. Uber Company requires 10,000 drivers, who will be earning up to Rs 20,000 per month.

Other companies have also given their requirements. The Board has contacted these companies and that is why Rozgar Samvad is being conducted. He said youths will also be imparted training for getting jobs in the companies.