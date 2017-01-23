Bhopal: Government to promote textile industry in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: A buyer seller meet for textile industries was inaugurated here by woman and child development minister Archana Chitnis. The programme was organised by local Powerloom Seva Kendra.

She informed that the gathering that the central government would be increasing subsidy under group shed scheme from Rs 300 square feet to Rs 400. She urged everyone to promote textile industry and assured that government would provide all necessary help.

She said that 65 acre of land has been earmarked at Rehta for textile industry and she urged industrialists to file application along with Rs 25,000 fee for setting up units. A bridge between Rehta and Neemgaon, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.07 crore, has been sanctioned by public works department, she announced. To meet the requirement of water a barrage has been proposed at Mohna, she added.

Among others municipal president Manoj Tarwala, assistant director from textile commissioner’s office in Mumbai, Humayun K and textile ministry officer Pranav Parashar were present on the occasion.

Burhanpur is known for banana plantation and cotton. Cloth made from banana trees is a good source of income for farmers here.