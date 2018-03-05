Bhopal: Government to organise Nadi Mahotsava initiated by Dave

BHOPAL: “Nadi Mahotsava” – an event initiated by former Union Minister Anil Dave will be organised by the state government this year in collaboration with Narmada Samgra. The Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take part in the fest to be organised in Hoshangabad district on March 16-17.

After the death of Dave in May last year, it was presumed that the event would no longer be held. However, the chief minister has decided to involve the government in its organisation to ensure its continuity. The theme of the event would be “Tributaries and their Environment”.

Dave had started organising the event from 2008. Fests were organised in 2010, 2013 and 2015. On Sunday, Assembly Speaker Sitasharan Sharma, BJP state organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat and state vice-president Vijesh Lunawat performed the Bhumipujan for the event at Bandrabhan on the banks of Narmada River.