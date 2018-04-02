Bhopal: Government to create 1 lakh govt jobs for youths: Chouhan

Bhopal: Belying the fears that youths will not get job after the government’s decision on increasing the retirement age, the Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured on Sunday that his government would create one lakh jobs in various departments. “So youths should not be worried over the increase in the retirement age of government employees. It will have no impact on their job opportunities,” assured Chouhan.

He also said that employees of boards and corporations would also get advantage of the decision to increase retirement age from 60 to 62 years. Chouhan was addressing employees including contractual, teachers, regular and others who had called on him at his residence here to thank him for the decision on retirement age.

Stating that he himself was interested in abolishing contract system in administration, the Chief Minister said that the government was working on it and soon the contractual employment system will be abolished. “The contractual employment system is unjust.

And it is going to be abolished (in government departments),” he told representatives of employees’ unions who had called on him at his residence in Bhopal. He, however, did not give a time frame for the abolition but stated that a meeting with contractual employees would be convened soon.

Nearly, 1800 doctors, 31,000 teachers, assistant teachers, will recruited and the notifications for it will be issued by April end, CM said, adding that 14000 constables will be recruited. Similarly, 2500 ANMs will also be recruited and tehsildars, nayab-tehsildars will also be appointed, he informed. The decision to increase the retirement age has drawn criticism from the opposition Congress, and other parties, which said it amounted to “deceiving” the 1.5 crore educated, unemployed youth in the state.

Chief Minister also assured that government will look into cases of the employees who have already retired without getting their due promotion. Leaving nothing more to desire, Chouhan assured employees that if Central government increases Dearness Allowance (DA), the state government will also raise it accordingly and on same pattern.

Meanwhile, contractual workers of various departments thanked him for assurance to abolish contractual system in the State. The workers called of their stir on Chouhan’s assurance. Contractual workers delegation led by state president Ramesh Rathore, appealed CM to convene “Samvida-Panchayat”. CM assured the delegates that he would hold a Maha-Panchayat of Aganwardi workers on April 8.

MP Class-III Employees Association general secretary Laxminarayan Sharma said we went to thank CM for releasing order same day of announcement regarding increase in retirement age. It is also significant decision as employees of boards and corporation will also be benefited under it.

Even contractual health workers also called off strike their and joined the CM felicitation programme at CM house as CM himself said that he is interested in scrapping contract system and he will start working on it soon, informed Sharma. The contractual workers had launched a phase wise agitation from last November protesting delay in fulfillment of demands including regularization and reinstatement of retrenched workers.