Bhopal: Government to buy Soyabean, Arhar at minimum support price

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, convened a review meeting of agriculture department on Friday in connection with the impact of demonetisation on farmers. State government is now going to open centres to purchase Soyabean and Arhar from the farmers who could not get proper price of their produce, following demonetisation. Chouhan has asked officers to seek permission from central government for the purchase of Soyabean and Arhar at minimum support price (MSP).

Chouhan in the meeting said that facility to give subsidy on transport to farmers to sell their produce of foodgrains and vegetables will also be considered. Vivek Agarwal, secretary, CM Secretariat, suggested in the meeting to give transport subsidy on the lines of Punjab. Agarwal said it will help farmers to sell their produce wherever they get more price of their produce. Chouhan asked Agarwal to discuss on this matter with agriculture production, commissioner and transport department and also prepare a proposal.

Chouhan asked APC, PS, agriculture and principal secretary, food to do daily review of the market prices of foodgrains, fruits and vegetables and also the prices at which they are bought from farmers. It was also decided that a cash van would be available near big vegetable markets so that vegetable sellers and farmers do not face inconvenience.