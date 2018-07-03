Bhopal: Government shows interest in educational status of university’s 4th class employees

Bhopal: Showing soft side of her personality Governor Anandiben Patel inquired about fourth class employees working in universities across the state and also about the educational status of their children. Demonstrating the tougher side she pulled up the Vice-Chancellors of government universities on poor performance in improving the NAAC grades of universities.

Governor had invited VCs of all state run universities for a review meeting on various issues like NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) grades of universities and projects like Rashtriya Utchtar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) besides other central and state government schemes.

The Governor stressed on the need of providing quality education so that most of the students get employed. She said that most of the universities focus on infrastructure and ignore the education part which is not acceptable. If RUSA funds are used judiciously NAAC ratings of the universities would improve automatically, she added. All VCs have been warned to do their best to improve the NAAC grading of their universities.

Patel asked the VCs to focus more on skill development programmes. Universities should promote courses in foreign language. There is much demand of yoga teachers from China, Japan and other countries; if students learn foreign languages, their job prospects would increase, she suggested. Governor has asked all the VCs to send them a comprehensive list of all fourth class employees of the universities along with the details of their children and their educational status. She indicated clearly that children of all fourth class employees should not be left behind in education.

She also asked the VCs to promote programmes like ‘I am fit- Fit India challenge’ so that the coming generation remains health conscious. She also gave instructions to organise cultural programmes on Independence day. All higher officials of higher education department besides VCs were present in the meeting.