Bhopal: Government should review SC/ST atrocity act, says RKS president Lokendra Singh Kalwa

We are not against the SC/ST people, we want that the government shall review the SC/ST atrocity act, said national president of Rajput Karni Sena (RKS), Lokendra Singh Kalwa, while talking to media, here on Sunday. He added that on September 23rd a national level convention will be organised in Rajasthan in which all organisations with similar ideology will come together, “On the day the RKS was established”.

He demanded reinstatement of the system set by the then CM of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati in 2007 which instructed – investigate the complaint before filing an FIR. He said that RKS is demanding review of reservation just like RSS. He alleged that some forces are trying to divide upper caste community and SC/ST people, “But they don’t know that without them no one can run their daily life.”

He stated it is known history that dalits and Rajput have fought together in the war front, “When Rani Padmavati committed Johar, not just Rajput women but the women of ST/ST community too performed Johar.” He also stated that along with Rana Sanga many SC/ST warriors had fought the wars. He informed that their appeal against the act is pending in the in the Supreme Court.